Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kurla, informed local police on Saturday.

The victim's body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

Also Read | CG Vyapam Admit Card for Mandi Inspector and SI Exam 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials.

As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman's Beheaded Body Found in Ahmedabad.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," says a police official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)