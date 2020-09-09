Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old `serial cyber stalker' has been arrested from Gujarat by the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said on Tuesday.

Alfaz Anwar Ali Zamani, the accused, is a resident of Mahua in Bhavnagar district.

Zamani used to hack Instagram and other social media accountsof minor girls and women and used to blackmail them and force them to create obscene videos and photos, the cyber police official said.

He had created fake Instagram accounts posing as a girl which he used to befriend his victims, the official added.

The police recovered four mobile phones from him. He had at least 17 Instagram accounts and his phones had over 700 photos of women and girls.

Cyber police also found objectionable videos and photos on his cloud accounts and on a hard disc.

A similar offence had been registered against him in Mundhwa, Pune last year. Further probe is on.

