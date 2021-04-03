New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a staffer of a luxury hotel in Chanakyapuri area of the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bihar Bhawan, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, they said.

On Thursday night, police received information regarding a scuffle near Samrat Hotel and upon reaching the spot, it was found that a man had been injured and taken to RML Hospital, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Sita Ram (21), sustained an injury above his right eye and told police that he works as a housekeeping staffer at the Leela Palace Hotel, police said.

On Thursday, he left the hotel after completing his shift and when he reached the bus stop near Ashoka Hotel on Vinay Marg at around 10:30 pm, a person suddenly hit him on his forehead with a cricket bat, they said.

The attacker took Ram's mobile phone, Aadhar card, hotel ID card and Rs 300 and fled, they added.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended Ankit. We recovered the mobile phone, Aadhar card, hotel ID of the complainant and the bat used in the crime from Ankit's possession," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Vikas Kumar said.

