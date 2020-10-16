Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student has allegedly killed himself by consuming some poisonous substance at his home in Sarola town of Jhalawar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, they said, adding that the victim, Manish Vaishnav, was pursuing post-graduation.

The police said the reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note has been found.

SHO Raghuveer Singh said the family members of the victim took him to a local hospital, where he died at night.

The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Friday morning, Singh said, adding that a case of unnatural death was registered and further investigation was underway.

