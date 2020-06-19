Noida (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Two drug traffickers were held in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday while allegedly transporting 200 kg illegal cannabis that was procured from Andhra Pradesh and meant to be sold in Delhi NCR, police said.

The cannabis, which was procured from Visakhapatnam and intended to be sold to college students in the national capital region (NCR), is estimated worth Rs 25 lakh, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said accused Praveen Kumar and Sateesh Kumar were in a car when they were intercepted in Dadri area during a police checking.

"As much as 200 kg of cannabis packed in sacks were seized from their vehicle. The consignment is pegged worth Rs 25 lakh. Both the accused have been arrested," Singh said.

He added that the accused told investigators that they have earlier also smuggled the banned substance from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi in a huge quantity on a train through the parcel service.

The traffickers intended to sell the cannabis in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and primarily aimed at targeting college students in the region, the police said.

The accused have revealed the names of their partners and some other details after their arrest. Further investigation is underway and action would soon be taken against them," DCP Singh said.

He said the 200-kg consignment had first arrived at a dhaba in Etawah district on a truck and from there it was brought to Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the police seized it before it could be distributed locally in Delhi NCR.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the car impounded, the police added.

