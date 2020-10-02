Ramanathapuram (TN), Oct 2 (PTI): A total of 200 kg of ganja to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was seized from a boat anchored 4 nautical miles near Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district on Friday, police said.

The Q branch police arrested three people in this connection and seized the cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh, they said.

The three were identified as Kumar, Kandan and Jagadeesswaran, the police said, adding that the boat in which the narcotic was being smuggled was impounded.

