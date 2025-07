New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on July 24 plea of the Maharashtra government against the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case.

A bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria listed the matter for Thursday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, mentioned for urgent listing saying that there is an element of urgency.

Also Read | Fact Check: Was BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay Caught in Obscene Act With Woman? Old Video Goes Viral Again With Fake Claim About Fictional Legislator.

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime".

More than 180 persons were killed in the seven train blasts.PTI MNL SJK

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)