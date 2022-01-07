New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board's decision on selection of candidates and said the recruitment rules were consistent with the requirements of law.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran said there were no allegations of mala fides or absence of bona fides at any juncture of the process.

"In conclusion, the exercise undertaken by the Board in adopting the process of normalisation at the initial stage, that is to say, at the level of Rule 15(b) of Recruitment Rules was quite consistent with the requirements of law.

"The power exercised by the Board was well within its jurisdiction and as emphasised by the High Court, there were no allegations of mala fides or absence of bona fides at any juncture of the process," the bench said.

The top court said the decisions made by expert bodies, including Public Services Commissions, should not be lightly interfered with, unless instances of arbitrary and mala fide exercise of power are made out.

A notification was published by the UP government inviting online application forms from male candidates for filling up 2,400 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police, 210 posts of Platoon Commander (PAC2) and 97 posts of Fire Officer (Grade-II) in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Similar notification was published on the same date with respect to 600 posts of sub inspector (Nagrik Police) for female candidates.

The procedure for recruitment contemplated online written examination, physical standard test and physical fitness test whereafter the final list of selected candidates would be published.

In response to these advertisements, 6,30,926 applicants submitted their online application forms.

