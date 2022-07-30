Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) The juvenile justice board here has asked its empanelled psychologist if a re-assessment of the key accused in the 2017 school murder case holds any relevance.

A seven-year-old Class 2 student was found murdered outside the washroom of his school five years ago. A bus conductor was initially charged with the murder but was later found to be innocent.

Also Read | Paryushan Parv 2022: Meat Shops in Gurugram To Stay Closed for Nine Days During Jain Festival.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which charged a 16-year-old student from the same school with the murder.

"Following the orders of the apex court, the empanelled psychologist is hereby directed to submit her opinion on whether any further examination or tests, if conducted, can be of any relevance to determine the mental capacity of child in conflict of law to commit crime on the date of alleged occurrence and had maturity and ability to understand the consequences of the offence," the order read.

Also Read | Delhi: Five Hurt As Bus Hits Two-Wheelers in Jahangirpuri, Say Police.

The board said the Supreme Court had given it the discretion to consult a psychologist and ascertain if a re-assessment was necessary.

On July 13, the Supreme Court had ordered to examine the juvenile afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult or a minor for the alleged crime.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for August 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)