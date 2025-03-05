New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police filed its written submissions opposing the plea seeking an FIR against Kapil Mishra on Wednesday. A plea seeking an FIR against BJP MLA and Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra is pending for orders before the Rouse Avenue Court.

In its written statement, the Delhi Police said that Kapil Mishra is being framed in the matter despite having no role in the North Delhi 2020 riots.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: 4 Passengers Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Fallen Electric Wire in Nawada.

The statement added that the riots were the result of a conspiracy, and the written submissions have been filed through Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Vaibhav Chaurasia, listed the matter for clarification/order on the plea for March 24 on February 27. The court granted Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad 5 days to file a soft copy of the investigation report of the case in the Police Station Crime Branch.

Also Read | Sextortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

Delhi Police opposed the plea and stated that his role has been investigated in the FIR, which is linked to the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots. The special cell said that he had no role in the riots.

The court heard an application by Mohammad Ilyas, a Yamuna Vihar resident, in August 2024. The complainant has sought a direction for an FIR against Kapil Mishra, then SHO of Dayalpur Police Station and five other people, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan and Satpal Sansad.

Mohammad Ilyas filed the complaint through Advocate Mehmood Pracha and claimed that he saw Kapil Mishra and his associates blocking the road in Kardam Puri on February 23, 2020. He also claimed that the senior police officials were standing with Mishra.

During the hearing on February 27, SPP Amit Prasad submitted the chats on behalf of the special cell of the DPSG (Delhi Protest Support) group which showed that the chakka jams were planned well in advance as early as February 15 and 17, 2020.

He also stated that the police investigation had revealed a plan to shift the blame on Mishra. On September 3, the court sought the Delhi Police's response. DCP (North East) filed a report stating that the complainant's claims had already been addressed in different FIRs registered at different police stations.

The officer stated that Mishra's role had already been addressed in the investigation into the larger conspiracy carried out by the Special Cell. In its response, police said, "...messages were being circulated on DPSG WhatsApp group to spread a rumour that the mob led by Kapil Mishra had started violence at that time". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)