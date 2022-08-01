New Delhi, August 1 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday directed Tihar Jail authorities to conduct a complete medical examination of Khalid Saifi who is accused in the 2020 riots here and submit a report before it.

Saifi is charged under various sections of the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed Tihar Jail authorities to conduct a complete medical examination of the accused and posted the matter for further hearing on September 1, 2022.

On July 25, Saifi submitted an application saying he was suffering from “high fever, high sugar, and diarrhea.”

The court passed the order after Saifi submitted that the doctors delayed his medical treatment, making him wait for several hours in the jail's 'Out Patient Department (OPD)'.

It was only after he informed his wife about his ailments that three assistant superintendents came to attend him, he alleged.

“Isn't it the right of inmates to see a doctor till 5 pm in OPD? I was asked to fetch a register from my ward... There were six doctors, but none of them attended me...,” Saifi said.

Countering his arguments, a doctor from the jail said that Saifi was not complying with the prescribed medications, which resulted in his fluctuating blood sugar levels.

“I advised him (Saifi) to get admitted to the Medical Investigation (MI) room, but he refused. If the patient is not complying with the medical norms, how can we help?” the doctor said.

Meanwhile, by evening, counsel for Saifi said the authorities had already started providing the requisite medical treatment to Saifi. PTI MNR UK

