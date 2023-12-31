Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of the New Year celebrations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said 2023 marked an important year in the development journey of Uttarakhand.

He said the state government worked to give concrete shape to various resolutions in line with the vision of a 'Strong Uttarakhand'.

"Through the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, we signed MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore, more than our set target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore," CM Dhami said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that through the investment conference, the state ushered in a new chapter of development.

Government sources said the Dhami government put 40 'corrupt' people in jail in two and a half years.

"Within two and a half years, action has been taken in corruption cases against powerful officers, including IAS, IFS and PCS. The state government has also started 1064 toll-free services for common citizens to put an end to corruption in the state," a source said.

Chief Minister Dhami recently reviewed the implementation of the MoUs inked during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit with senior government officials at the Secretariat.

Stating that it is everyone's collective responsibility to put the MoUs signed for investment into action, the chief minister reviewed the proposals and deals while seeking suggestions from officials.

He directed the implementation of as many proposals as possible by February 15. While the CM pledged to review the implementation of the investment bids every month, the chief secretary would do so every week.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said recently that agreements worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been signed at the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, against the target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit on December 8 and 9 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the opening of the summit, he said the focus should shift now on 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global'.

"The third decade of the 21st century is the decade of Uttarakhand and all of you have a huge opportunity to join in this development journey of the state," PM Modi said at the opening of the Uttarakhand Investment Summit. (ANI)

