New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

Party General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present at the meeting. Several leaders from the state also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress President and party leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Bihar Congress leaders and Punjab leaders here to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and newly appointed state in-charge Mohan Prakash, along with leaders like Ranjeet Ranjan, and Shakeel Ahmed, were among those present in the meeting.

After the meeting with Bihar Congress leaders, party chief Kharge took to X, and said that every worker of his party is ready to reach out to the people and live up to the aspirations of the people of Bihar for progress, prosperity and peace of the state.

"The Grand Alliance government in Bihar is working firmly as per the expectations of the people of Bihar. We are committed to social justice. For the progress, prosperity and peace of Bihar, every Congress worker is ready to reach out to the people and live up to the aspirations of the people of Bihar," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

