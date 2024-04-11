New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its 11th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated to begin on April 19. The list has only one name.

The BJP has fielded Vinod Kumar Bind from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi. He is currently an MLA from the Majhawan Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, Son of Beant Singh Who Assassinated Former PM Indira Gandhi, Contesting From Punjab’s Faridkot LS Seat.

Earlier on April 10, the BJP released its 10th list of candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats. This included seven seats in Uttar Pradesh, one each in West Bengal and Chandigarh.

The seven candidates fielded from Uttar Pradesh are Jaiveer Singh Thakur (Mainpuri), Vinod Sonkar (Kaushambi), Praveen Patel (Phulpur), Neeraj Tripathi (Allahabad), Neeraj Shekhar (Ballia), BP Saroj (Machhlishahr) and Paras Nath Rai (Ghazipur).

Also Read | Rohan Gupta Joins BJP: Former Congress Spokesperson Jumps Ship to Bhartiya Janata Party Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

SS Ahluwalia will contest from West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Sanjay Tandon is from Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh, a political linchpin with 80 Lok Sabha seats, is crucial in Indian politics. The upcoming 2024 elections will witness fierce competition between major parties like the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party.

Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Assembly constituencies (Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Aurai, Pratappur, and Handia), of which one seat has been reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramesh Chand from the BJP won the seat with a margin of 43,615 votes. He defeated Rangnath Mishra from the BSP, who got 4,66,414 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Virendra Singh from the BJP won the seat. BSP candidate Rakesh Dhar Tripathi got 245,554 votes and was the runner-up. Virendra Singh defeated Rakesh Dhar Tripathi by a margin of 158,141 votes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)