Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that the party will not be able to get a single seat in the general elections in 2024.

Speaking in the state assembly, Yogi slammed the SP saying that the people of the state are just a ‘vote bank’ for the Opposition, but for the BJP, they are like a family.

“Within the state, 10 crore people are benefiting from Ayushman Bharat; it may be a caste issue for you, or it may be a vote bank issue. For us, the citizen of UP is a part of the family. We inherited a dilapidated system; it will undoubtedly take time to improve it, but the crowd gathered there indicates that people's trust in this system has grown. The facilities have improved over time,” Yogi said.

“The public did not trust you, which is why they rejected you....People didn't vote for you, they rejected you once again....2024 mein khaata bhi nahi khulne wala," he added.

He said that Encephalitis claimed the lives of 50,000 children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh over a span of 40 years.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) had the opportunity to govern the state four times. It is alarming to note that 90 per cent of the deceased children came from Dalits, minorities, and the most backward castes. Was there no ‘PDA’ (pichde, Dalit and alpashankhak) here? What were your chief ministers doing then? And you also got a chance of five years,” he said.

He said that his government has completely eradicated encephalitis in its first term. Encephalitis is no longer present in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Saharanpur. (ANI)

