Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) A total of 203 villages under Thane Zilla Parishad do not have any coronavirus positive cases and the panchayats there have put up green flags to highlight the feat, Chief Executive Officer Hiralal Sonawane said on Sunday.

He told PTI that villages which do not report any COVID-19 case for 28 days are termed 'corona free villages'.

The official informed that Thane district has 430 village panchayats in all.

"The recovery rate in the rural parts of the district is 79.24 per cent," he added.

District Health Officer Manish Renge said doubling rate of cases in the ZP area was now 84 days.

Thane ZP PRO Pankaj Chavan said there were 11,257 coronavirus positive cases in its jurisdiction, led by Bhiwandi with 4,536.

"A total of 8920 people have recovered while the death toll so far is 338. The number of active cases is 1,999," he said.

