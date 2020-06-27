Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 204 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,966 while the death toll stands at 93, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 204 cases reported today, 13 are from Jammu division and 191 from Kashmir division, Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,648, while recoveries stand at 4,255.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

