Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Haryana reported eight coronavirus deaths and 2,040 new cases on Monday, taking the toll to 3,199 and the infection tally to over 3 lakh, the Health Department said.

There are 13,105 active cases and the recovery rate was 94.57 per cent, according to a bulletin.

Two of the eight new fatalities were from Kurukshetra, while one death each was from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Ambala districts, it said.

The total cases rose to 3,00,173 with 2,040 more infections, including 581 in Gurgaon, 200 in Karnal, 185 in Ambala, 154 in Faridabad and 170 in Kurukshetra, the bulletin said.

