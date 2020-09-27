Amravati, Sep 27 (PTI) For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients was more than new infection cases in Amravati district of Maharashtra, officials said.

While 285 patients went home after recovery, 205 new cases were reported during the day, they said.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 10,033, the official said.

The district's recovery rate is 79.10 per cent, they said.

The total caseload in the district grew to 12,683 with 205 new cases.

The district's death toll rose to 274 with six fatalities reported during the day, the officials said. PTI

