Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): A many as 206 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, according to the State Health Department.

A total of 7,065 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state, including 2,087 active cases and 4,946 recoveries.

25 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state thus far.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country now stands at 16,893. (ANI)

