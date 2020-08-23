Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Goa went up to 13,999 on Sunday after 209 people tested positive, the health department said.

With the death of four patients, the coastal state's fatality count grew to 144, it said.

Also Read | Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to be BJP’s Assam CM Candidate? Assam BJP Denies, Rubbishes Tarun Gogoi’s Caim.

A total of 453 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 10,472 so far.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,999, new cases 209, deaths 144, discharged 10,472, active cases 3,383, samples tested till date 1,80,716.

Also Read | Congress President Row: Veterans Back Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot Says Letter of Dissent ‘Unbelievable’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)