Chandigarh, Apr 6 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 tally surged to 3,02,272 on Tuesday with 2,099 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 3,208 as nine more people succumbed to the disease, a health department bulletin said.

Two deaths each were reported from Ambala and Karnal districts and one each from Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal, it said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (604), Panchkula (169), Karnal (137), Faridabad (237) and Yamunanagar (135).

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 14,080. The state has a recovery rate of 94.28 per cent, the bulletin stated. PTI SUN VSD

