Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) Twenty-one absconders involved in various cases of crime, including a 34-year-old case, were arrested by the police during the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Monday.

Police launched a drive against absconding criminals who are evading arrests since years and decades and arrested 21 absconders in a series of raids conducted throughout the union territory during the last 24 hours, they added.

Reasi police has created a national record of highest number of simultaneous arrests of absconding criminals within 24 hours, which is a record highest of arrests under general warrants.

Different teams were constituted and sent to different parts of Jammu zone as well as Kashmir zone.

In a rare case, 34 years after commission of attempt to murder with arms, Mangat Ram of Bakkal (Reasi) absconding since 1997 in a case of crime was arrested from Bakkal area, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone Mukesh Singh and Suleman Choudhary Deputy Inspector General, Udhampur Reasi range have complemented the officers and their teams in Reasi police and asked them to continue working with same enthusiasm to curb crime in the district.

