India News | 21 Arrested, 500 Rounded Up, Arms Seized Under Delhi Police's 'Operation Shastra' in Rohini

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): At least 21 people have been arrested, with Delhi police rounding up 500 suspects during a massive 48-hour 'Operation Shastra' in the national capital's Rohini, officials said.

The initiative, 'Operation Shastra', was launched on May 28 across the Northern Range, specifically targeting active criminals who use weapons to commit armed robberies and snatchings.

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Giving details of the crackdown, Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh stated that the coordinated operation involved extensive field deployment and targeted raids.

Addressing the media here, Joint CP Singh said, "Under Operation Shastra in the Northern Range, focused on Rohini District, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal, his Additional DCP, and their teams worked with all police stations, the Special Task Force, and special units. Launched on 28 May, the mission targeted active weapon-using criminals."

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He further added that the scale of the operation involved a large mobilisation of police personnel to sweep the district. "Around 150-200 officers formed teams, rounding up 500 people. A total of 21 arrests were made. Recoveries included 11 country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, 7 knives, 2 motorcycles, and several mobile phones," the senior officer informed.

According to the police, the operation successfully neutralised several desperate, repeat offenders operating in the area.

Among the key criminals arrested are Babu alias Haider, who is involved in 20 cases; Palaniswami, a habitual offender facing 40 theft cases; Nitin alias Machhar, wanted for robbery; Himanshu Gupta, involved in 11 cases of robbery and snatching; and Udit Kumar, a notorious motor vehicle thief and snatcher.

"The operation struck at criminals whose modus operandi involved armed robbery and snatching. Within 48 hours, police achieved major recoveries and arrests," Joint CP Vijay Singh added.

The Delhi Police launched Operation Shastra in February, targeting individuals sharing pictures with weapons and using abusive language on social media to create fear.

Over 500 teams and 2000 personnel were involved, investigating 6000+ profiles, leading to 83 arrests (67 adults, 16 minors), 61 FIRs registered, 82 weapons and 93 live cartridges seized.

Joint CP (Southern Range) SK Jain stated the operation aimed to curb online threats and maintain public safety.

Speaking to ANI, Joint CP Jain said, "Delhi Police launched Operation Shastra to target those individuals who were sharing pictures of themselves with weapons on online social media platforms and using abusive language. Their aim was to create an atmosphere of fear through social media. This entire operation was conducted against them."

"Over 500 teams and more than 2000 police personnel were involved in this operation. We investigated more than 6,000 social media profiles, leading to the apprehension of 83 accused and the registration of 61 FIRs. Among them were 67 adults and 16 minors. 82 weapons and 93 live cartridges were recovered from their possession," he added. (ANI)

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