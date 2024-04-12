Kangra, April 12: A total of 21 people sustained injuries after a bus carrying 52 devotees onboard overturned near Kangra tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Friday. Those injured are being treated at RPGMC Tanda and they are all out of danger, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said.

"The bus has been seized for mechanical inspection. Further investigation is in progress. Situation is normal," the police official said. The mishap took place when the bus, en route with pilgrims, met with an accident, causing it to overturn. Further investigation is underway. Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: Bus Overturns With 52 Passengers Onboard in Kangra, 21 Injured (Watch Video).

On Thursday in Haryana, five students were killed, and 15 others were injured after a private school bus they were travelling in overturned in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Going for Roadshow Killed After Car Falls Into Gorge in Kinnaur; Two Bodies Retrieved.

Himachal Accident Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | pic.twitter.com/S5neVSWlHw — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

Last week at least 30 people were injured after a bus travelling from Gwalior to Mehandipur Balaji temple overturned at Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on the Agra-Delhi National Highway 44.