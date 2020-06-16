Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 21 New Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi; No Fresh Death Reported

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:30 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 21 New Coronavirus Cases in Dharavi; No Fresh Death Reported

Mumbai, June 16 (PTI) No new COVID-19-related death was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area since previous evening though 21 new coronavirus patients were detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the area thus rose to 2,089 while the death toll due to the pandemic stood at 77.

Also Read | Amada Records Joins T.I., Joyner Lucas, and Khao in the Fight for Black Justice.

Dharavi is known as the largest slum of Asia, spread over 2.5 square kilometers with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement