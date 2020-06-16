India News | 21 New COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi

Mumbai (Dharavi) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,089.

The death toll due to the virus stood at 77 in the locality.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"21 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 2,089. A total of 77 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra said.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Also Read | Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)