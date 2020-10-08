Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 8 (ANI): Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Thursday.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said of the new cases, Kohima reported 17 cases while two cases were reported from Dimapur. Phek and Mon each reported one case of COVID-19.

Also Read | TDP Workers Plant Paddy in Potholes to Protest Against Poor Condition of Road in Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the 66 patients discharged in the state, 59 were discharged in Kohima while seven patients were discharged in Dimapur.

The Minister lauded the frontline workers and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team for their efforts in fighting against the disease. (ANI)

Also Read | Motilal Vora Death News is ‘Fake’, Son Arun Vora Issues Clarification Amid Spread of Rumours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)