India News | 21 Policemen Sent to Police Lines for Dereliction of Duty in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Three head constables and 18 police constables have been sent to the Police Lines for the dereliction of duty in the district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The decision has been taken after a confidential inquiry, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

These policemen were posted in various police stations of the district and would be closely monitored during their posting in the Police Lines, he said.

They were found not wearing their uniforms during duty hours and a possibility of them indulging in corruption wearing civilians clothes cannot be ruled out, the SSP said.

Incase any police official is spotted without wearing a uniform in the future, that too without the knowledge of an Additional Superintendent of Police or a Station House Officer, they would be punished, Naithani said.

SHOs would seek clarification and submit a report within 24 hours of such a policeman who is found not wearing a uniform during duty hours, he said.

Incase of non-compliance of orders in this regard, SHOs of the concerned police station would be responsible and held guilty, the SSP added.

