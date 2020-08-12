Muzaffarnagar, Aug 12 (PTI) A total of 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the number of infected ones in this western Uttar Pradesh district to 244.

Muzaffarnagar's District Magistrate Selvakumari J said out of the 452 people tested for the disease in the district, 21 were found infected.

Also Read | Does Applying for a New Credit Card Affect Your Credit Score Negatively?.

In the district, 13 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recovered patients to 845, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)