New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman, who was pursuing her graduation from Delhi University and whose mother works in the Intelligence Bureau, allegedly died by suicide in her room, according to the police.

A suicide note has been found, which is general and doesn't disclose any specific allegation, the police added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death in Dwarka Over Shoulder Contact While Eating Momos, Accused Absconding.

"On December 22, at about 3:00 pm, a PCR call was received in Kamla Market about suicide by a girl. The police team reached the spot and found that a girl had committed suicide by hanging herself in her room," the police said.

As per the police, the deceased, aged about 20 years, was pursuing graduation from Delhi University and was living with her mother in government accommodation at Lal Quarters. The mother is serving in the Intelligence Bureau and was appointed on compassionate grounds in place of her husband, who had lost his life by committing suicide about 5 years ago.

Also Read | COVID 19 Scare: Mizoram Government Appeals to People To Adhere to Norms During Upcoming Christmas-New Year Festive Season.

On Saturday, the postmortem was conducted and the dead body was handed over to the family for last rites. Moreover, legal action under Section 174 CrPC was initiated, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)