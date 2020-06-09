India News | 211 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Six Deaths

Bhopal, Jun 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 211 new COVID-19 cases, 58 of them in Bhopal, and six deaths, taking the case count to 9,849 and death toll to 420, health officials said.

Two deaths were reported in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Burhanpur, Jabalpur and Shajapur.

On the other hand, no new coronavirus case was reported from 29 districts since Monday evening.

While cases have been reported from 51 of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh so far, five districts did not have a single active case on Tuesday, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 45 to 3,830 and death toll to 159.

Bhopal has reported 1,880 COVID-19 cases including 65 deaths.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,849, active cases 2,700, new cases 211, death toll 420, recovered 6,729, total number of tested people 2,20,936. PTI

