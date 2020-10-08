Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 2,138 new coronavirus cases taking the infection tally to 1,52,605 on Thursday, while 15 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,605, according to an official report.

Hanumangarh and Jaipur reported two deaths each while Ajmer, Bikaner, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Sirhori and Udaipur reported one death each, it said.

The maximum fresh cases were reported in Jaipur (423), followed by Jodhpur where 387 persons were tested positive for the virus.

Other places were fresh cases were reported include Bikaner (279), Bhilwara (125), Udaipur (123), Alwar (122) and Ajmer (94), the report said.

It said 12 cases were reported in Banswara, 15 in Baran, 10 in Barmer, 19 in Bharatpur, seven in Bundi, 16 in Chittorgarh, 39 in Churu, 24 in Dholpur, 25 in Dungarpur, 56 in Ganganagar, 17 in Hanumangarh and 8 in Jaisalmer, among other places.

A total of 1,29,618 patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection so far and the number of active cases in the state are now 21,382, the report said.

