New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday informed that over 73 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country, including 2,15,195 tests on June 23.

So far, 73,52,911 tests have been conducted, it said.

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the COVID-19 test. While 699 of them are government laboratories, 254 are private laboratory chains. (ANI)

