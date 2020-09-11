Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the county increased to 1,65,287 with 2,172 new cases being reported on Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll in the city reached 8,064 with 44 new fatalities, it said.

Recovered cases rose to 1,29,244 with 1,132 patients being discharged from hospitals, the civic body said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 78 per cent, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 27,626 from 26,632 on Thursday.

It has carried out 8.87 lakh COVID-19 tests so far, the corporation informed.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 1.20 per cent, while the average doubling rate of cases has fallen to 58 days.

