Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 2,184 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

State Health Department said that 2,210 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,20,339.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Launches Police Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad.

With 28 more fatalities reported, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,415.

The state has 18,655 active cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read | Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading; Asks SEBI to Review the Reliance-Future Group Deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)