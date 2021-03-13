Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives in Punjab on Saturday as 1,515 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,96,263, according to a health bulletin.

The virus has killed 6,052 people since its outbreak in the state.

The number of active cases also increased from 10,452 on Friday to 10,916 on Saturday.

A total of 1,024 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,79,295, the bulletin said.

Currently, 24 patients are on ventilator while 212 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 53,47,572 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

