Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 22 more coronavirus deaths as 1,698 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,18,554.

So far, 1,255 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the 22 deaths, four were reported from Panchkula; three each from Ambala and Kurukshetra; two each from Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Rohtak and Faridabad; and one each was from Karnal and Fatehabad, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Gurgaon reported the maximum 288 cases, followed by Faridabad (240), Kurukshetra (125), Panchkula (101) and Sirsa (100).

The state currently has 18,889 active cases while 98,410 have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

As of Thursday, the state has a recovery rate of 83.01 per cent, it added.

