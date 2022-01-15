Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Twenty-two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 6,883 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,56,549, according to a medical bulletin issued on Saturday.

Six new fatalities were reported from Patiala, five from Ludhiana, three from Amritsar, two each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Mohali and Sangrur.

The fresh deaths pushed the pandemic toll to 16,754 in the state.

The number of active cases rose to 37,546 from 34,303 on Friday.

The state's positivity rate was 19.46 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,497 cases, followed by 1,283 in Ludhiana, 588 in Bathinda, 522 in Jalandhar and 476 in Patiala.

A total 521 patients are on oxygen support while 25 critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 3,547 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 6,02,249, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,795 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 76,270.

With no death reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll remained unchanged at 1,086.

Chandigarh has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 26.71 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 8,511 while the number of recoveries was 66,673.

