Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 23 (ANI): As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,713, the State government informed on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 690 active cases while 1,023 people have been discharged.

No deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the State till date.

With a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 55-lakh on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

