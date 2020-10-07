Muzaffarnagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Twenty-two more fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases here to 605, while one more coronavirus fatality took the district's death toll to 73, officials said.

According to DM Selvakumari J, 1,499 samples results were received by the authorities, of which 22 were positive.

She also said 68 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 4,379.

According to chief medical officer Praveen Chopra, one more coronavirus patient from the district died in a hospital in Meerut.

