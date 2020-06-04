India News | 22 New Covid-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Tally Now 543

Noida (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Twenty-two people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the tally to 543, officials said.

Active cases rose to 187 while 348 patients have recovered in the district, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded eight deaths due to the infectious disease, and the district has the second-highest number of positive cases in the state, after Agra, according to the UP government.

"On Thursday, 22 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 543. A total 348 patients have recovered so far. There are 187 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The recovery rate in the district is 64.08 per cent, according to the official data.

