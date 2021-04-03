New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Twenty-two per cent of the 372 candidates in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The West Bengal Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 372 out of 373 candidates who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 10.

Records of Independent candidate Bishnu Chowdhuri from Saptagram constituency could not be analysed due to incomplete affidavit available on the ECI website at the time of making this report, the ADR said.

"Out of 372 candidates analysed, 81 (22 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 65 (17 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

Sixty-five (17 per cent) candidates are crorepatis, it said.

Among the major parties, the ADR said 27(61 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the BJP, 16(73 per cent) out of 22 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), two (22 per cent) out of nine candidates analysed from the Congress, 17 (39 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the AITC and one (4 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said 24(55 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the BJP, 10 (45per cent) out of 22 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), 17 (39 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the AITC and one (4 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from the SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Nineteen candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and four candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) against themselves.

The ADR said 16 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307) against themselves.

The report said 12 (27 per cent) out of 44 constituencies are “red alert” constituencies, where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties 34(77 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the AITC, 18(41 per cent) out of 44 candidates analysed from the BJP and one candidate each from the BSP, Congress and the JD(U) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

