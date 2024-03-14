New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was killed and at least six people were injured after being mowed down by a car in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Following the incident that took place at around 9 pm, locals vandalised the erring vehicle and thrashed its driver, who sustained grave injuries in the attack and has been hospitalised, they said.

A purported video of a group of irate people smashing the vehicle's windscreen and windows and trying to break its doors before flipping it over has surfaced on social media.

The locals also alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police, however, said a medical examination of the accused will be conducted to ascertain if he was drunk.

"A total of seven people with injuries were admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Five of them were women and two were men," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

A woman identified as Sita Devi of Ghaziabad has succumbed to injuries, police said.

The people who were mowed down are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, police said.

"The accused is in police custody and legal action is being taken," said the officer.

