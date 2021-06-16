Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth hanged himself from the ceiling of a house in Khedi village under Miranpur police station here on Wednesday, police said.

Sameer, a carpenter, hanged himself in the under-construction house where he was working, they said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause behind the incident is being investigated, police said.

