New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 220 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while no fresh death was registered, as per data shared by officials.

This is the fourth time the single-day fatality count has been nil this month.

On Wednesday, 200 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

On all preceding days, spanning February 1-23, the count of daily cases had been recorded below 200.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.

From January 15-26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

No COVID-19-related death was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count had stood nil in this month.

On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered, the first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city rose to 6,38,593, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

These new cases came out of the 63,998 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, that time the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 1169 from 1137 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 41,260 RT-PCR tests and 22,738 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Thursday was 536, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)