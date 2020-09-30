Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Two hundred and twenty-one new cases for novel coronavirus were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

With this, 9,953 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state while 6,743 people who had contracted the infection have recovered.

Sixteen people succumbed to the virus here on Tuesday, as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

