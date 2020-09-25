Bhopal, Sep 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,227 new coronavirus cases, pushing its case count to 1,17,588, the health departmentsaid.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic went up to 2,152 with 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.

Seven persons died in Indore, three each in Gwalior and Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh and one each in Narsinghpur, Rewa, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Satna, Datia and Guna.

2,743 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the recoveries in the state to 93,238.

Indore reported the highest number of new infections at 436, followed by 277 in Bhopal, 212 in Jabalpur and 152 cases in Gwalior.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 21,684, including 531 deaths.

Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 16,187 including 371 mortalities.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 9,970 and 8,780, respectively.

At 3,957, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,099 and 1,915 such cases, respectively, officials said.

In September so far, 53,623 new coronavirus cases and 758 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,17,588, new cases 2,227, death toll 2,152, recovered 93,238, active cases 22,198, total number of people tested 19,29,748.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)