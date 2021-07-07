New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Only 22,289 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Wednesday, according to data.

On Tuesday, 34,688 vaccine doses were administered in the city.

Delhi received 12,440 doses of Covaxin and 3,07,630 doses of Covishield on Tuesday. With this, Delhi has two days of vaccine stocks left, according to the vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

According to the latest vaccination bulletin, 34,688 doses were administered on July 6, while 84,98,379 doses have been given in total since the start of the inoculation exercise.

A total of 19,39,807 people have been fully vaccinated while 65,23,882 have received the first dose of the vaccine in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Nearly 15,526 beneficiaries were administered the second dose on Tuesday while a total of 19,55,333 second doses have been given till now.

According to CoWIN portal, 22,289 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the number of doses to 85,20,365. Nearly 19,65,772 second doses have been administered in the city till now.

The Delhi government had started the vaccination programme for the 45 and above age group from April 1, a month before those in the 18-44 group got the nod to receive doses.

The vaccination exercise had begun in Delhi and across the country from January 16.

