New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Aadhaar continues to drive India's digital transformation, with nearly 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions carried out in February 2025.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the increasing adoption of Aadhaar-based verification highlights its growing role in banking, finance, and other sectors, making processes more seamless, secure, and efficient.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

The total number of eKYC transactions (42.89 cr) carried out during February 2025 is almost 14 per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience and helping in ease of doing business.

Also Read | Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

According to the Ministry, the total e-KYC transactions have gone beyond 2,311 crore and the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions has crossed 14,555 crore.

Aadhaar face authentication transactions continue to get good traction. In February 12.54 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions were carried out. This is a monthly all time high, since this authentication modality was first introduced in October 2021, it added.

Cumulatively, Face Authentication transaction numbers have crossed 115 crore, since it was first rolled out. Of the total numbers, nearly 87 crore such transactions were carried out this financial year, alone, it added.

The AI/ML based face authentication solution, developed in house by the UIDAI, is being used across sectors including finance, insurance, fintech, health and telecommunications. Several Government departments both at the centre and states are using it for smooth delivery of benefits to targeted beneficiaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)